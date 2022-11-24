Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $24.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.39%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

