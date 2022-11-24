Analysts Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Price Target at $2.59

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Health Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bright Health Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bright Health Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 432,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,760 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.14. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.