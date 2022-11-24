Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.57.

A number of research firms have commented on ZD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $116.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

