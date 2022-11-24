Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.57.
A number of research firms have commented on ZD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ZD stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $116.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.