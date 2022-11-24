K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives C$10.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

KNT has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.74. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

