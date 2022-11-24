AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.