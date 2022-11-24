Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Critical Survey

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centerspace pays out -168.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty pays out 237.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Centerspace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Centerspace has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 1 5 1 0 2.00 Kimco Realty 0 3 10 0 2.77

Centerspace presently has a consensus price target of $90.14, suggesting a potential upside of 39.97%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $23.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Centerspace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace -7.82% -2.11% -0.98% Kimco Realty 14.66% 2.50% 1.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerspace and Kimco Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $201.71 million 4.81 $610,000.00 ($1.73) -37.23 Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 10.26 $844.06 million $0.37 61.16

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Centerspace on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

