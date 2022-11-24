Analyzing Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenable and Duck Creek Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 2 14 0 2.88 Duck Creek Technologies 0 4 3 0 2.43

Tenable presently has a consensus target price of $51.60, suggesting a potential upside of 34.87%. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.41%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Tenable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.7% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tenable and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -12.63% -32.47% -5.97% Duck Creek Technologies -2.75% 1.03% 0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenable and Duck Creek Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $541.13 million 7.96 -$46.68 million ($0.74) -51.70 Duck Creek Technologies $302.92 million 4.86 -$8.33 million ($0.06) -184.97

Duck Creek Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenable beats Duck Creek Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

