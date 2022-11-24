Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $6.84 on Friday. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -341.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 41.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

