Piper Sandler Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $65.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of MOS opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

