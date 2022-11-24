Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $847.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $845.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $839.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alleghany

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Y. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 169.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More

