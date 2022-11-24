Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $67.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BX. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

