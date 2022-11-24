Piper Sandler Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $77.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $235.97.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after acquiring an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

