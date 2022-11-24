MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, December 2nd

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 2nd.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.4 %

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $477.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

