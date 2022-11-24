SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 2.2 %

LEDS opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.17. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

