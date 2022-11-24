HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 137.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

