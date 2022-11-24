Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NEOG stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Neogen has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,806 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 580,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Neogen by 345.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Neogen by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Neogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after purchasing an additional 184,898 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

