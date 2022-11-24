Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Neogen Trading Up 2.0 %
NEOG stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Neogen has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.
Insider Transactions at Neogen
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,806 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 580,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Neogen by 345.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Neogen by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Neogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,304,000 after purchasing an additional 184,898 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neogen (NEOG)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.