Belden (NYSE:BDC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. Belden has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Belden by 483.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Belden during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Belden by 164.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.