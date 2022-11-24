Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZM. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $235.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after buying an additional 1,071,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.