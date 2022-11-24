RXO (NYSE:RXO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE RXO opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

RXO Company Profile

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

