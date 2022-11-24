Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 56.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

