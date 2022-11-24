Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on CTS (NYSE:CTS)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Trading Up 0.1 %

CTS stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

About CTS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.