Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €8.50 ($8.67) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

