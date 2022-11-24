Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Silk Road Medical Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.0% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 636,531 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,458,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 52.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 235,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 67.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 473,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 190,913 shares in the last quarter.
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
