Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,842.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,842.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,494. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.0% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 636,531 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,458,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 52.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 235,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 67.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 473,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 190,913 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

