Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Lowered to $1.10 at Citigroup

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.43. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 333,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 169,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,809 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

