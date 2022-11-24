United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $425.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2022 earnings at $31.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.82.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $358.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $376.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

