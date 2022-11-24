BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 535 ($6.33) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 472 ($5.58) to GBX 527 ($6.23) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.15.

BP stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after acquiring an additional 351,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,904,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BP by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

