Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Seabridge Gold in a report released on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seabridge Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

SEA stock opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of C$13.83 and a one year high of C$28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 566.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Insider Activity

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Tracey Meintjes sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$41,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,854.16.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

