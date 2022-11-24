ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.
ALLETE Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ALE stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.
