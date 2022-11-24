ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,151,000 after buying an additional 181,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,677,000 after buying an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ALLETE by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,387,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

