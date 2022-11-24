Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.33.
SU stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 142,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
