Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.33.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 142,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.