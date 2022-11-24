Credit Suisse Group Trims Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Target Price to C$35.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CVE opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $24.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 43.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,251,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,726,000 after purchasing an additional 425,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 60.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 61.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,398 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.