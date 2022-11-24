NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWHUF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.16.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
