Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTL stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $693.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 56.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

