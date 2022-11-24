Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
ASTL stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $693.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
