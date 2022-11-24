Royal Bank of Canada Trims Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Target Price to C$40.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. Boralex has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

