Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.40.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.
Garmin Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $90.65 on Friday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $143.89. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Garmin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 189.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.