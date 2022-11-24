Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $90.65 on Friday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $143.89. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. Insiders have sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269 over the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Garmin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 189.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

