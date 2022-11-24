VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

