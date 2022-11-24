Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 77.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

