Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $32.40

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $61,525. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $316,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

