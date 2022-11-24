Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $12.73 Average PT from Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

