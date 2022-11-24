Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $81.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $64.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $747,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,276.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,868 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

