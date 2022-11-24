Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price at $24.75

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 65 to SEK 60 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $6.10 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

