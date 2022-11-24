Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $108.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.