Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target at $172.50

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13) in a research note on Tuesday.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

