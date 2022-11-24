Analysts Set Expectations for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of XRAY opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,229,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,068,000 after purchasing an additional 471,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,871,000 after purchasing an additional 905,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

