Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) PT at $10.89

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $92,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,594,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Yih purchased 60,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $92,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,594,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,969 shares of company stock worth $437,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 2.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $765.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.99. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

