1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $18.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ONEM opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $5,007,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $72,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,913.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $5,007,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,274,827 shares of company stock valued at $73,009,522. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,447,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after buying an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $54,226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1,008.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,239,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,890 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $34,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

