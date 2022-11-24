Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.