AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $90.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,294,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in AECOM by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

