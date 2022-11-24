Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $192.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Bill.com Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of BILL opened at $121.47 on Monday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,427 shares of company stock worth $26,229,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

