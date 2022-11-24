Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $67.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

TRNO stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

