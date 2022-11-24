Hibbett, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Hibbett in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s FY2023 earnings at $9.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Hibbett Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

HIBB opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $892.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.76. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

